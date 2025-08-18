Elvish Yadav Firing Case: YouTuber-Actor BREAKS Silence, Says ‘My Family And I Are Safe...’

New Delhi: In a shocking early morning attack on Sunday, unidentified assailants opened fire at the residence of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram.

Elvish Yadav Assures Fans

Following the incident, Elvish Yadav has now taken to his Instagram Stories to address the situation, writing, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you."

Details of the Attack

According to reports from India Today, three bike-borne attackers opened fire on Yadav’s residence between 5:30 and 6:00 AM, firing over two dozen rounds before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows two masked men approaching the house armed with firearms. The attackers are seen firing at the gates, doors, windows, and upper balconies. In one alarming moment, one assailant climbs the main gate and shoots directly at the entrance.

Yadav Not Home During Attack

Elvish Yadav was not present at the residence at the time. His father, Ram Avtar Yadav, told ANI that Elvish often stays away from the Gurugram home due to professional commitments. "Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," Ram Avtar said in his first public statement.

Damage to Property Visible in Video

Visuals shared by ANI show extensive damage to the property, with bullet marks visible on the ceiling of the parking area, entrance gates, and balconies of the first and second floors.

Bhau Gang Claims Responsibility

Just hours after the attack, the notorious ‘Bhau Gang’ has claimed responsibility. According to India Today, Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria have taken credit for the firing.

An Instagram post by Bhau Ritoliya surfaced online featuring a graphic of two guns and the text “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020.” The post accused Elvish Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps and stated that the attack was intended as a warning.

