Elvish Yadav Summoned By NCW For Alleged Racist Remarks Against Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Chum Darang
Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the NCW for allegedly making racist remarks against Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang.
New Delhi: Social media influencer Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the National Commission for Women for allegedly making racist remarks against Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang, officials said.
Yadav has been asked to appear before the NCW on Monday.
On February 11, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly condemned the "derogatory and racist" remarks made by Yadav against Darang.
In a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson, Kenjum Pakam, the APSCW chairperson, said the remarks were not only an insult to Darang but also to women across northeast India.
Yadav, in a podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, had made fun of Darang and allegedly made racist comments against her.
