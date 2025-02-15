Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859173https://zeenews.india.com/people/elvish-yadav-summoned-by-ncw-for-alleged-racist-remarks-against-ex-bigg-boss-contestant-chum-darang-2859173.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ELVISH YADAV

Elvish Yadav Summoned By NCW For Alleged Racist Remarks Against Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Chum Darang

Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the NCW for allegedly making racist remarks against Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang.

|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 08:53 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elvish Yadav Summoned By NCW For Alleged Racist Remarks Against Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Chum Darang (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Social media influencer Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the National Commission for Women for allegedly making racist remarks against Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang, officials said.

Yadav has been asked to appear before the NCW on Monday.

On February 11, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly condemned the "derogatory and racist" remarks made by Yadav against Darang.

In a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson, Kenjum Pakam, the APSCW chairperson, said the remarks were not only an insult to Darang but also to women across northeast India.

Yadav, in a podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, had made fun of Darang and allegedly made racist comments against her.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK