Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947298https://zeenews.india.com/people/elvish-yadavs-father-releases-first-statement-after-firing-incident-outside-actors-gurugram-residence-2947298.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ELVISH YADAV

Elvish Yadav's Father Releases FIRST Statement After Firing Incident Outside Actor's Gurugram Residence

Unidentified gunmen fired over 15 rounds at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home early Sunday.

|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 01:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elvish Yadav's Father Releases FIRST Statement After Firing Incident Outside Actor's Gurugram Residence(Image: @elvish_yadav/Instagram)

Gurugram: YouTuber and actor Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence came under gunfire from unidentified men in the early hours of Sunday. Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, shared that they feel scared after the firing incident at the house.

While talking to the media, Ram Avtar shared the details of the firing incident outside the house, stating that more than 15 bullets were fired at the house at around 5:30 in the morning.

Also Read | 'Bhau Gang' Claims Responsibility For Elvish Yadav's Gurugram House Firing Over Promotion Of Betting Apps

"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds," said Ram Avtar Yadav.

When asked about Elvish's whereabouts and his reaction to the gunfire incident at his house, Ram Avtar said that Elvish usually stays away from the Gurugram residence due to work.

Ram Avtar further stated that they are scared after the firing incident at the house.

"Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," added Ram Avtar.

Unidentified men opened fire outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57 on Sunday morning, Police said.

According to Gurugram Police, over a "dozen rounds" of ammunition were fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav. The actor was not present at his residence.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK