Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844449https://zeenews.india.com/people/emergency-cm-devendra-fadnavis-attends-special-screening-of-kangana-ranauts-film-2844449.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Emergency: CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Special Screening Of Kangana Ranaut's Film

Kangana, who is also a politician, could be seen exchanging warm greetings with the Chief Minister as he arrived at a theatre in Mumbai. 

|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 04:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Emergency: CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Special Screening Of Kangana Ranaut's Film (Image: @CMOMaharashtra/ X)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' film.

In the visuals captured by ANI, Kangana, who is also a politician, could be seen exchanging warm greetings with the Chief Minister as he arrived at a theatre in Mumbai to watch the film.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a screening of Kangana and Anupam Kher's film 'Emergency' in Nagpur.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening. In one of the images, Gadkari, Kangana and Kher can be seen conversing with each other."#emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January," Kangana captioned the post.

Gadkari also took to X and heaped praise on the team of 'Emergency' for "presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence."

"Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKherJi, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik.

Recently, both Kangana and Kher sat down with ANI and discussed working with each other in the upcoming film, which delves into the Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

Talking about the movie, Kangana expressed her admiration for Anupam Kher. She even called Kher the "hero" of the film and admitted that she would not have made 'Emergency' if Kher had denied being a part of it.

"It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do 'Emergency', then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him," Kangana shared. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK