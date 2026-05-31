Emilia Clarke says she felt ‘trapped’ by Game of Thrones fame, reveals why she still can’t watch House of the Dragon
Emilia Clarke has opened up about the emotional impact of her massive success as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. The actress revealed that it took years for her to fully appreciate the show's legacy and admitted she still finds it difficult to watch its hit spin-off, House of the Dragon.
- Emilia Clarke says she once felt "trapped" by the fame and expectations that came with Game of Thrones.
- The actress revealed she had no creative input in shaping Daenerys Targaryen's storyline.
- Clarke compared watching House of the Dragon to attending a school reunion, calling the experience "weird" and "strange".
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Los Angeles: Actress Emilia Clarke, who is known for her work in the superhit show ‘Game of Thrones’, has shared that she used to feel "trapped" by her success owing to the show.
The 39-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’, the fantasy series, between 2011 and 2019, but Emilia wasn't able to enjoy her success at the time, reports ‘Female First UK’.
The actress, who starred alongside the likes of Sean Bean, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on the TV show, told ‘Variety’, "I have gone through every circuitous route to get to the place that I am now, which is finally being able to be very grateful for everything that ‘Game of Thrones’ did and has given me. I no longer feel trapped in it, or trapped in the result of being in it”.
She further mentioned, “I feel just really lucky that it happened to me, even luckier that I’ve had time to understand what that was, and now I feel firmly on the other side”.
As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress explained that at the height of the show's success, she felt quite disconnected from her on-screen character. The actress also "didn’t have any creative input" into her character, either.
She said, "Aside from what I brought as an actor, I didn’t have any creative input, nor did I want any”.
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In 2023, Emilia admitted that she couldn't bring herself to watch House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off show that stars the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans and Milly Alcock. The actress voiced her support for the spin-off show. but confessed that watching the programme would be "weird" and "strange".
Emilia, whose other acting credits include ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, ‘Terminator: Genisys’ and ‘Me Before You’, said, "It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards ... I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange”.
Emilia even likened watching the spin-off show to attending a school reunion.
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