EMMA STONE

Emma Stone Goes Bald For Bugonia, Film Stuns Audience At Venice Film Festival Premiere; Gets 6-Min Standing Ovation!

Emma Stone Goes Bald: Check how the audience reacted after the premiere was held at Venice Film Festival.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Emma Stone Goes Bald For Bugonia, Film Stuns Audience At Venice Film Festival Premiere; Gets 6-Min Standing Ovation!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram

Emma Stone Goes Bald: Hollywood two-time Academy winner Emma Stone left everyone stunned with her new bald look for Bugonia, a film by director Yorgos Lanthimos. Her new bold look is critical to the movie where Emma plays a CEO but with a twist about her personality that might startle the audience.

Emma Stone's Bugonia: Storyline, Plot, Cast

Bugonia largely is about 2 young men who kidnap a powerful CEO, played by Emma Stone, suspecting that she is secretly an alien who wants to destroy Earth. Emma's character literally wakes up to find out that she has been abducted and is kept at 'headquarters of the Human Resistance', where the men even shaved her long red hair.

The film features Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone in lead roles.

It is a black comedy with a screenplay by Will Tracy. Bugonia is an English remake of the 2003 South Korean film 'Save the Green Planet!' by Jang Joon-hwan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by angle (@lucky_man_kong)

Bugonia At Venice Film Festival Premiere

Bugonia was premiered at the Venice Film Festival Premiere where the audience paid a stunning 6-minute-long standing ovation. Emma went completely bald, which is captured live in the film, reportedly. After the premiere, Bugonia made a 100% Rotten Tomatoes debut score, with 13 reviews.

Bugonia will be theatrically released in the United States by Focus Features on October 24, 2025.

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul

