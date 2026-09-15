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  • /Emmy Awards 2026: Emotional tribute to Dolly Parton as Reba McEntire performs 'Appalachian Memories'

Emmy Awards 2026: Emotional tribute to Dolly Parton as Reba McEntire performs 'Appalachian Memories'

Emmy Awards 2026: The 2026 Emmys are being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay serving as host.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2026: Emotional tribute to Dolly Parton as Reba McEntire performs 'Appalachian Memories'
Image Credit: File Photo

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