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Emmy Awards 2026: Huma Qureshi attends 78th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles

Emmy Awards 2026: Huma emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Emmy Awards 2026: Huma Qureshi attends 78th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles
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