/Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging 2 lead actor awards in one night

California: Actor Matthew Rhys has made Emmy history by winning two lead actor awards on the same night, becoming the first actor to achieve the feat in the ceremony’s history. Rhys won two lead acting Emmys on the same night at Monday’s ceremony. Earlier in the night, he took home the lead actor (limited) for his work in Netflix’s 'The Beast in Me.' Later on, he nabbed the lead comedy actor prize for Apple TV’s “Widow’s Bay.”