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  • /Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging 2 lead actor awards in one night

Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging 2 lead actor awards in one night

Emmy Awards 2026: The Welsh actor also has two additional nominations as an executive producer on both of his series.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging 2 lead actor awards in one night
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Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging 2 lead actor awards in one night
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