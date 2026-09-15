Emmy Awards 2026: Noah Wyle wins Best Actor twice in a row for 'The Pitt'

“I’m so grateful to everybody that I work with, everybody at HBO, Casey and Sarah and Joey and all of our partners at Warner Television. To all the men and women who work so hard on stage 22 each and every day, we’re going to be back there hitting it hard tomorrow morning, really early, the hard stuff. I grew up in L.A. I’m a Hollywood kid. I was raised on television, and movie theaters were my place of worship. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join,” added Noah Wyle.