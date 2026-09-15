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Emmy Awards 2026: Noah Wyle wins Best Actor twice in a row for 'The Pitt'

Emmy Awards 2026: The actor won two Emmys last year, one for acting and one as an executive producer of 'The Pitt' when it won best drama series.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2026: Noah Wyle wins Best Actor twice in a row for 'The Pitt'
Image Credit: Instagram/Television Academy

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