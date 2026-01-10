Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005212https://zeenews.india.com/people/emmy-winning-seinfeld-producer-director-tom-cherones-passes-away-at-86-3005212.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleEmmy-Winning ‘Seinfeld’ Producer-Director Tom Cherones Passes Away At 86
TOM CHERONES

Emmy-Winning ‘Seinfeld’ Producer-Director Tom Cherones Passes Away At 86

Emmy-winning Seinfeld producer and director Tom Cherones has died at 86 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

 

|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Emmy-Winning ‘Seinfeld’ Producer-Director Tom Cherones Passes Away At 86(Image: X)

Los Angeles: Emmy-winning producer, director Tom Cherones, known for his work on 'Seinfeld', has passed away at 86, reported Deadline.

The filmmaker died at his home in Florence, Oregon, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Tom Cherones famously directed and produced the second 'Seinfeld' episode titled 'The Stakeout', which was released in May 1990. He received six Emmy nominations along the way and even won the coveted trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series, sharing it with creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David in 1993.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During this stint, he also appeared on the show, just once in episode four, 'The Pilot'.

Also Read | Actor Arjun Bijlani’s Father-in-Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passes Away After Sudden Health Emergency: Reports

Born on September 11, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, AL, Cherones did his graduation the University of New Mexico with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He later received a master's degree in telecommunications from the University of Alabama.

Cherones also served four years as a lieutenant in the United States Navy, as per Deadline.

While doing his master's degree, Cherones began working in educational television and even produced and directed programs for WQED in Pittsburgh. In 1975, he moved to Hollywood and landed his first job as a production manager for General Hospital.

Tom Cherones' first work as a TV director came with the 1986 show 'Babes in the Woods'. It was finally in 1990 that he began work on 'Seinfeld' as a director and producer in a total of 85 episodes.

He left the show after the fifth season.

"Creator Jerry Seinfeld was tired of the same thing, I guess. We changed writers almost every season, and finally, he just wanted somebody else, another presence, to try to keep it fresh," Cherones said in an interview, as quoted by Deadline.

Tom Cherones' other direction credits include 'NewsRadio', 'Welcome Back Kotter', 'Caroline in the City', 'Annie McGuire and Ellen'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran Protests 2026
Iran Unrest: Friday Of Reckoning? Khamenei Regime Faces Widespread Protests
us venezuela
'No Safe Haven For...': US Seizes Another Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea | WATCH
Trump-Modi
Trump's 'Sir, May I Come In?' to Lutnick's 'Modi No Call': US Tactic Exposed
Aam Aadmi Party
BJP MLA Kapil Mishra Posted Fabricated Video Targeting Atishi: AAP
Uttar Pradesh
UP Has Transformed Its Limitless Potential Into Tangible Outcomes: Yogi
2026 West Bengal Elections
Humayun Kabir: A Challenge For TMC Or Just A Pawn Of Banerjee's Chess Game?
Sirmaur bus accident
Extremely Saddening: PM Modi, Leaders Express Grief Over Himachal Bus Tragedy
pm modi gujarat news
PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Itinerary Includes Somnath, Rajkot, Ahmedabad – Check
AAP news
AAP Protests And Demands Dismissal Of Kapil Mishra For Insulting Guru Sahibs
Turkman Gate stone-pelting
Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Court Sends 8 Accused To Judicial Custody