Emmys 2025: 'Adolescence' Star Stephen Graham Bags Best Lead Actor In A Limited Series, Closes Speech With 'Namaste!'

Los Angeles: The Emmy Awards have truly turned special for Stephen Graham as he walked away with two trophies, including the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Netflix's hit drama 'Adolescence.'

Earlier in the evening, Graham had already won an Emmy for writing the series alongside co-creator Jack Thorne. But when his name was called again for acting, the 50-year-old star delivered a heartfelt speech that struck a chord with fans worldwide.

"This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me," Graham said. "I'm just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby, so for me, to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible."

He went on to dedicate the award to his father, who introduced him to films, his children, Grace and Alfie, and his wife, calling her his rock and soulmate. "You are my rock, you are my will, you are my soulmate, and you know and I know without you, I would be dead. So from the bottom of my heart, I love you with everything I have."

The moment that especially delighted his Indian fans came at the end of his speech when he signed off warmly with, "Namaste, everyone. Thanks very much."

With this win, Graham triumphed over strong contenders, including Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Brian Tyree Henry (The Dope Thief), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), and Cooper Koch (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story).

Adolescence itself was one of the big winners of the night, also taking home awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actor (Owen Cooper), and Supporting Actress (Erin Doherty).