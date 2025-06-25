Advertisement
EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi Back On Sets After Recovering From Dengue

Emraan Hashmi is back on sets after recovering from dengue for his upcoming film titled TheyCallHimOG. The actor was diagnosed with dengue on May 28th. 

|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Emraan Hashmi Back On Sets After Recovering From Dengue (Source:Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi has returned to the sets of his upcoming film titled “They Call Him OG” after recovering from dengue and said that he is “back in action.” Emraan, who was diagnosed with dengue on May 28,has resumed shooting in Mumbai.

He said: “I am back in action, and it feels good! I took some time off to recover from dengue, but now I am fully recovered and back on set.” He thanked everyone for the thoughtful messages and love.

The actor wrote: “A big thank you to everyone for all the love and thoughtful messages! I am excited to get back to the hustle and bring something exciting to the screen soon.” “They Call Him OG” marks Emraan’s Telugu debut, and he stars alongside Pawan Kalyan in the film.

It was in May, when the makers of 'They Call Him OG', announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on September 25. DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its X handle to make the announcement.

The post read: "FIRING WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 25th September 2025… #OGonSept25" The much-awaited gangster action drama, headlined by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is being produced by DVV Danayya & Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film, which is a gangster drama, has Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead. Touted as “a feast of a massacre,”

OG promises a gripping blend of stylized action and raw emotion. The latest schedule sets the tone with a power-packed sequence that sets the stage for the high-stakes drama ahead. The ensemble also features Sriya Reddy in a commanding role and veteran actor Prakash Raj.

Music for the film is composed by S Thaman and its story is by Sujeeth. The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because shooting was delayed. 

