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  • /Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Mehmood biopic reports: ‘I haven’t been approached for the film’

Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Mehmood biopic reports: ‘I haven’t been approached for the film’

Emraan Hashmi has dismissed reports claiming he will play legendary comedian-actor Mehmood in an upcoming biopic on music composer RD Burman.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Mehmood biopic reports: ‘I haven’t been approached for the film’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Mehmood biopic reports: ‘I haven’t been approached for the film’
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