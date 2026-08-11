/Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on Mehmood biopic reports: ‘I haven’t been approached for the film’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi has dismissed reports suggesting that he will portray legendary comedian-actor Mehmood in an upcoming biopic, calling the reports “untrue”. A news report started doing the rounds on the internet on Monday about Emraan joining the biopic on legendary music composer R.D. Burman, which Neeraj Pandey is reportedly helming. As per the reports, Emraan would be seen playing Mehmood, a close friend of the late musician.