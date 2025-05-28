Emraan Hashmi Diagnosed With Dengue Halts Shoot For Telugu Debut Film OG - Reports

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is gearing for his Telugu debut OG amid shooting a shocking news made headline about his health, The Ground Zero actor is diagnosed with Dengue He has been filming the pan Indian film OG alongside Pawan Kalyan. According to HT, We have got to know that Emraan started feeling sick as he was filming in Aarey Colony, Goregaon in Mumbai. He began experiencing symptoms, and a production source confirms that he is currently recuperating.