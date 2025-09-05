Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has talked about his upcoming film “OG” and said that he is thrilled to make his Telugu debut, especially locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on screen.

Emraan said: “I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film’s teaser was released recently. In the film, Emraan plays a ruthless crime boss who takes control in OG’s absence. The teaser builds to a powerful closing shot: Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera, returning after a decade. The actor went on to say: “Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines to my characterisation — I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film.”

“OG” also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy, with music by Thaman S. On the distribution side, Monk Films (Suman Prasar Bage) and Vibrant Vista Entertainments (Praveen Peddi) have picked up the North India and Nepal theatrical rights, widening the film’s release footprint.

The film, produced by DVV Danayya of RRR fame, is said to release on September 25. Talking about Emraan, he was last seen in “Ground Zero”, an action thriller film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film revolves around the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003.

It stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. Apart from “OG”, Emraan also has “G2”, a Telugu-language action spy thriller film directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi in his directorial debut. It is a sequel to Goodachari (2018), with Adivi Sesh reprising his role. He also has the second installment of “Awarapan”, which has been locked for April 3, 2026 release.

The film was announced in March on the occasion of his 46th birthday. An action crime film, “Awarapan” released in 2007. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life.

It stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. In the film, gangster Shivam Pandit is ordered by his boss Bharat Malik to watch over Reema, Malik's secret Pakistani mistress.