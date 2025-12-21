Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleEmraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Injury During ‘Awarapan 2’, Resumes Shoot Soon After
EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Injury During ‘Awarapan 2’, Resumes Shoot Soon After

Actor Emraan Hashmi suffered a serious abdominal tissue tear while filming a high-octane action sequence for his upcoming film Awarapan 2 in Rajasthan. 

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 09:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Injury During ‘Awarapan 2’, Resumes Shoot Soon After(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi has returned to the sets of Awarapan 2 to fulfil his work commitments despite suffering from an intense injury.

 Sources reveal that the actor, during a high-octane action sequence on the sets of Awarapan 2, suffered a serious abdominal tissue tear that required immediate medical attention and surgery.

Emraan, who was taken under medical care immediately, chose to return to the set far sooner than expected.

The source further states that currently shooting in Rajasthan, Emraan is back on location with controlled action movements and a carefully monitored schedule, ensuring he balances health with work responsibility.

The team has also revised the shoot plan to support his recovery while allowing filming to continue smoothly.

Also Read: ‘Taskaree’ Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi Turns Customs Officer In Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Series

Talking about Emraan, the actor recently received great reviews for his performance in his recently released movie, Haq. Talking to IANS, the actor had earlier shared that he was always aware of the impact of his work.

He said that he doesn’t expect films made for the niche audience to do the business of that of a blockbuster.

He told IANS, “I think every film has its own range. When you have a commercial film, there are certain tropes that you have to tick, some boxes you have to tick, and the simpler the story, the more it reaches out to more people. There are certain complex films like ‘Tigers’ that are issue-based; ‘Shanghai’ was based on an issue. It's a part of the social fabric of our country.”

He further mentioned, “So those have a limited range. You can't expect a ‘Shanghai’ to do the business of a ‘Murder’ because they are two different films. ‘Murder’ is a film that's driven by music, an illicit affair and all those things. So I know the range of this film, but it's very important for an actor to kind of do a whole range and variety of films and present it to the audience so that they see it for what it is and see the versatility in the talent.”

