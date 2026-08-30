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Emraan Hashmi tests positive for Swine Flu, postpones Bengaluru event

Actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for H1N1 swine flu, forcing him to postpone an upcoming Bengaluru meet-up while he recovers at home.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi tests positive for Swine Flu, postpones Bengaluru event
Image Credit: @emraanhashmi/Instagram

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Emraan Hashmi tests positive for Swine Flu, postpones Bengaluru event
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