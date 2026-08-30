Emraan Hashmi tests positive for Swine Flu, postpones Bengaluru event

Sharing the update on his Instagram Story, Hashmi apologised to fans and assured them that the event would take place on a new date. He wrote, Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys! @sunburnunionbengaluru @unynx.blr."