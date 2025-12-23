Advertisement
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

Enrique Iglesias And Partner Anna Kournikova Welcome Fourth Child

Enrique Iglesias previously revealed that he hopes that his kids follow in their footsteps of their mother instead of opting for a music career like him.

Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Enrique Iglesias And Partner Anna Kournikova Welcome Fourth ChildPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Global Latin sensation Enrique Iglesias and his partner Anna Kournikova have announced that they have welcomed their fourth child together.

The 50-year-old singer and the 44-year-old old Russian former tennis player shared a joint post on Instagram revealing that they have welcomed their fourth child with a picture. The two already have twins Lucy and Nicholas, eight, and daughter Mary, five.

The couple's announcement featured a sweet picture of the newborn, who they welcomed into the world last week, snuggled up in a blanket wearing a hospital beanie and curled up to a stuffed animal sloth.

The couple captioned their post: "My Sunshine 12.17.2025."

The pair have not revealed any information about the baby's sex or name.

Insiders revealed earlier this year that Enrique and Anna, who have been together since 2001, were to welcome a fourth child, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told People: "Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again. They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children."

Meanwhile, Enrique previously revealed that he hopes that his kids follow in their footsteps of their mother instead of opting for a music career like him.

The Hero singer said back in 2020: "I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports.

"Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis."

"I don't want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, 'You can be the best coach in the world.' "

He had once shared that he hopes to be a "cool" dad but felt that he had developed a new sense of responsibility since becoming a parent.

The singer said: "It's one of the best feelings in the world. (I'm more responsible). I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them. I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad."

