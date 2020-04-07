Entertainment News: Amitabh Bachchan shares 'Family' video featuring Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor and others to highlight 'stay home stay safe' policy - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and unveiled a short film - Family featuring Rajinikanth, Mammooty, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra to name a few. The film aims at highlighting the importance of practising 'stay home stay safe' policy amid COVID-19 scare.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and affected several others.

The government called for a 21-day lockdown in the country to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. Prasoon Pandey has conceptualized and virtually directed the short film as to shoot this, none of the actors went out of their homes.

The entire movie was shot at their respective places. It aims to stress on social distancing and the importance of following the government guidelines to combat the deadly disease.

The megastar can also be seen mentioning about the plight of the daily wage earners and workers in Bollywood. Big B in the movie talked about raising funds for the needy and facililating financial aid to the workers.