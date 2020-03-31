Entertainment News: Disha Patani's 'baby' video is super fun - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making sure to keep her Insta fam in a happy space with her regular posts and updates. She recently uploaded a hilarious video where she can be seen lip-syncing to some fun lines.

Watch her video here:

Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister, Krishna Shroff, who is Disha's close pal dropped comments too.

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, Disha is exploring her fun side amongst various other activities like make-up tutorials on YouTube to pass her time.

To combat COVID-19, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14 midnight. Meanwhile, isolation and social distancing is being advised for all to make sure that the deadly virus doesn't spread any further.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 37,000 lives globally as of now. Italy and the US have been the worst-hit nations with maximum deaths and affected people tally.