Farah Khan

Entertainment news: Farah Khan's son Czar pens rap on coronavirus

Farah took to Instagram to share the news, calling her son "a new rapper in town".

Entertainment news: Farah Khan&#039;s son Czar pens rap on coronavirus

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan's 12-year-old son Czar Kunder has penned a rap song on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Farah took to Instagram to share the news, calling her son "a new rapper in town".

Sharing a picture of her 12-year-old, Farah wrote on Instagram: "There s a new rapper in town.. he s 12 and he s written, composed n sung a rap song coz he s concerned about this Pandemic!! Pls go to my instastory to see #needtosurvive #Czarkunder."

The filmmaker also shared the YouTube link to the video of "Need to survive" on Instagram Story, where the 12-year-old Czar can be seen rapping the song, which is about the ongoing pandemic.

Czar is one of Farah's triplets, along with her daughters being Anya and Diva.

 

Farah Khanfarah khan son czarCoronavirus
