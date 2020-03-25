Entertainment News: In fresh video, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli urge everyone to follow lockdown orders - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country and urged everyone to adhere to the instructions in order to fight the deadly novel virus.

Making sure the message reaches everyone and all follow the orders of the PM, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress wife Anushka released a new video urging fans to follow the lockdown imposed by the government for citizens' safety.

Watch it here:

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to stop coronavirus spread, social media was flooded with reactions.

Meanwhile, the stars are at home, trying out different things to kill time. The government has advised to stick to 'stay at home stay safe' dictat in order to ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further. Now that social distancing is the norm of the day, our celebs are making the most of their time at home.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.

All the movie and television shoots have been put to halt amid the crisis and film releases too have been pushed ahead.