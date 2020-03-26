हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Entertainment news: Karan Johar quizzes his twins about coronavirus, shares video

Karan Johar on Thursday shared an adorable video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, on social media in which he is asking them about the coronavirus.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday shared an adorable video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, on social media in which he is asking them about the coronavirus.

The 47-year-old director shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "Need to start making them more aware of the current circumstance! Much more than @officialpeppa and George!"The director started the video by recording Yash who is seeing lazying on the sofa. After his name is called out twice, the kid responds and says, "Sunny."

"Sunny? It is hardly a sunny day. It is rather gloomy these days," Karan replied.

He further questions both of his twins about their knowledge of coronavirus to which the kids have nothing but playful acts and answers.

"Clearly you are not keeping up with international affairs, we have to do something about that," Karan concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases.

