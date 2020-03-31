हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aparshakti Khurana

Entertainment news: One should come out as a better version of themselves after lockdown, says Aparshakti Khurana

"I hope people come out as a better version of themselves after the lockdown, and start building healthy relationships with each other than demeaning others," Aparshakti said.

Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurana believes the coronavirus lockdown will teach people many important lessons about life.

"I feel now no one will take anything for granted. Once people resume their work... they will value their work for sure. I hope people come out as a better version of themselves after the lockdown, and start building healthy relationships with each other than demeaning others," Aparshakti told IANS.

He also shared how is he spending time at home.

"Sometimes I read scripts or take narrations through video calls. Also, I am learning how to cook. I also spend some time in composing songs. And of course, spending quality time with my wife," Aparshakti added.

On the acting front, Aparshakti, who has carved his niche as a fine actor and a comedian with some interesting character roles, was recently seen in the dance drama, "Street Dancer 3D". He will next be seen as a solo lead in "Helmet", which also stars Pranutan

Aparshakti Khurana
