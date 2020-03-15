Entertainment news: Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to brave doctors, medical staff fighting coronavirus

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the medical professionals who are in the trenches, fighting the deadly pandemic. The text in the image read: "While all of us have the "luxury" to be house arrested and waiting for news -please spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff around the world who are risking their lives, away from their families, to save us!".

"Exactly like our soldiers do at a war. THANK YOU guys. We will NEVER , EVER be able to repay you," the heartfelt message said further.

In the second Instagram image, the actress cautioned her followers: "Guys let`s be responsible.. By socializing/partying/continuing life as it was, we are putting everyone at risk. Let's learn from happened in other countries.. Let's stop now! We don`t wanna regret later...".

Parineeti's message comes in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected over 90 people in India.