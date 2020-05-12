Entertainment news: Priyanka Chopra shares pic of 'first day out in two months'

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a photograph of herself stepping out of the house for the first time in two months amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself sporting a designed face mask.

"Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan," she wrote alongside the picture.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented: "Your eyes Sparkle always".

Actress Esha Gupta dropped a smiling emoji with heart eyes.

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of herself cuddling her two pet dogs Diana and Gino.

Alongside the adorable image, she captioned: "Sunshine is better with cuddles. @ginothegerman@diariesofdiana."