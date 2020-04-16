Entertainment News: Sushmita Sen's yoga video makes boyfriend Rohman Shawl feel 'lucky' - Watch

New Delhi: B-Town actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is making sure to stay connected with her fans through social media amid the nationwide lockdown to fight against the global pandemic of coronavirus. Sushmita posted a yoga video recently on Instagram.

And guess what? She can be seen moving like a swan, on the poem by Akua Naru. Her caption reads: This #voice #vibes #waves #workinprogress "breaking inertia & learning to flow" #passionatelyyours #yourstruly I love you guys!!! A poem by Akua Naru

After watching her practice yoga with such ease and perfection, boyfriend Rohman Shawl dropped a comment reading: Lucky me

Well, indeed the lucky guy is deeply in love with Such. In fact, their workout videos and pictures are loved by netizens.

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for a year now and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their social media PDA too grabs the limelight and is super cutesy. The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.