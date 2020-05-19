Entertainment News: Urvashi Rautela oozes oomph in her latest 'exclusive' bold picture!

New Delhi: The model-turned-actress, Urvashi Rautela is making sure to hog the limelight amid lockdown. Her sizzling photos and videos manage to create a flutter online, leaving fans surprised. In her recent post, she can be seen posing in a lacy babydoll nightwear.

Her caption reads: I'm way too exclusive, I don't shop on Insta' boutiques

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

Urvashi does bat for animal rights. In fact one of her latest posts, she also talks about feeding the stray during lockdown.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year.