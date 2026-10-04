'Bordering to sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor condemns morphed AI video from 'Devara'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has strongly condemned the creation and online circulation of an explicit AI-generated deepfake video that morphed her appearance from the song Chuttamalle in her 2024 film Devara: Part 1. Issuing an emotional statement on social media, the actress termed the non-consensual content as "equivalent to sexual assault" while highlighting the systemic misuse of artificial intelligence targeting women.
In a detailed statement shared via Instagram Stories, Janhvi expressed deep concern over how technology is being weaponised to objectify women and violate their dignity.
"Using technology criminally to objectify women and circulate fabricated content without their consent is a serious violation. It is almost equivalent to sexual assault," Janhvi wrote. "Almost every woman in my industry has faced this in some form. Now women everywhere are becoming victims of it."
Emphasising the fundamental importance of choice, boundary control, and autonomy, she added: "If a woman says ‘yes’ for five days and ‘no’ on the sixth, that ‘no’ must be respected. Wearing a miniskirt does not give anyone the right to place a camera under it or exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line, and what she chooses to do with her body are solely her decisions."
Janhvi further called for a cultural shift in how society views consent, asserting that focus must shift from telling people to "protect your daughters" to raising individuals who respect personal boundaries.
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Janhvi expressed her gratitude to co-star Jr NTR, as well as industry veterans Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar for taking a public stand against the deepfake.
Jr NTR was among the first to address the issue on X (formerly Twitter), describing the video as "disgusting, nauseating and shameless." Warning of strict legal consequences for both the creators and distributors of the content, the actor invoked the cultural principle of "Matru Devo Bhava" (mother is god) and urged government authorities to introduce stringent regulations to curb deepfake technology.
Echoing similar sentiments, Vijay Deverakonda termed the creation of non-consensual explicit content as "digital sexual assault" and demanded harsh punishment for the perpetrators.
The romantic track Chuttamalle had emerged as a massive hit following the release of Devara: Part 1. The illicit morphing of the song's footage into explicit material has sparked intense debate online, with legal experts, industry leaders, and fans renewing calls for strict laws against non-consensual intimate imagery and AI manipulation.
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