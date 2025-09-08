Advertisement
ESHA DEOL

Esha Deol's First Reaction On Her Divorce After Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Makes His Relationship With Meghna Lakhani Instagram-Official

Esha Deol got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Esha Deol's First Reaction On Her Divorce After Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Makes His Relationship With Meghna Lakhani Instagram-OfficialPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently talked about her divorce from ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. In an interview with YouTube channel Mamaraazzi, Esha expressed her displeasure with the words like 'single mother'.

Esha Deol On Separation

Reflecting on her divorce, she said, "It’s just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn’t work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that’s exactly what Bharat and I do."

Adding more, she said, "I don’t like to think of myself as a single mother because I don’t behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me."

ALSO READ: Who Is Meghna Lakhani? Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Makes His Relationship Insta-Official - In Pics

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Wedding

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Their wedding was an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. The couple welcomed their daughter Radhya in October 2017 and their second daughter, Miraya in June 2019 respectively.

In February 2024, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.

Bharat Takhtani-Meghna Lakhani Affair?

Bharat Takhtani recently made his alleged relationship with Meghna Lakhani Insta-official. Sharing the news on social media, both Bharat and Meghna shared photos with each other.

Meghna Lakhani studied at The Sixth Form College in Colchester and completed her bachelor’s degree in Arts and Promotion at the University of the Arts London. Later, she earned an MBA from IE Business School, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Meghna co-founded a sustainable fashion marketplace known as Sisimol in Spain, before launching other business ventures like MTL Worldwide and Optas App.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

