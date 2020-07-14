हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is having trouble with geography

Esha took to her verified Twitter account and wrote: "Can someone please tell me where is Delhi situated? M confused with the geography now."

Esha Gupta is having trouble with geography

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta says she is confused with geography now.

A social media user wrote on the comment section: "Hangover abhi tak hai kya (The hangover has not gone?)"

To which Esha replied: "Bhai hangover toh humare parosiyon ko hua hai shaayad (our neighbours have a hangover perhaps).. if you don't understand what m talking about, then keep quiet.. Jai Hind. "

On work front, she was last seen as a police officer in the web show "REJCTX2".

The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, also featured Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas.

 

 

