Esha Gupta Makes SHOCKING Claim, Says Sajid Khan Abused Her On Humshakals Set: 'I Walked Out...'

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta, known for her roles in Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Chakravyuh, has made a shocking revelation, claiming that Humshakals director Sajid Khan verbally abused her on the sets, and that she almost walked out of the film.

Recalling the incident from 2014, Esha alleged that Sajid Khan abused her for no reason. She also shared that she retaliated to his misconduct.

Esha revealed she nearly quit the film, but stayed on after producer Vashu Bhagnani and the associate producer apologized to her. Eventually, Sajid Khan also apologized for his behavior. However, Esha admitted that she did not truly accept his apology in her heart.

The actress shared, "I don't like people abusing me. Unhone mujhe gaali di, maine bhi di. Kuch log soch te nahi hain, frustrated hote hain. He was frustrated for a lot of reasons. Humne promote phir achhe se kiya. It got okay, but you don't feel the same love and admiration for the person. Log apni izzat apne aap hi gawa dete hain. I walked out of the set and went home. I sat in the car in the same clothes and left. I didn’t stay."

Esha further added, "I walked out of the set. I went home. I didn’t stay. I had also made up my mind to exit the film. But it was the producer who apologised first, even before Sajid did."

She mentioned that she remained cordial during the film's promotions, but the cast soon realized the movie had turned out to be a disaster. "I was cordial enough, ki humari film achhi jaye. Lekin jab humne screening pe film dekhi, Ram (Kapoor) ke bharose bhi nahi chhod sakte film (laughs)," she said.

When asked if Sajid’s misconduct was related to the #MeToo allegations against him, Esha clarified that it was not. "No, that way I’ll give him credit. That’s why one newspaper, very early on, had wrongly added my name to Sajid Khan’s dating history, and I made sure they apologised to me for that," she said.

She added, "I’ve never said anything in relation to MeToo about Sajid. In fact, when those allegations started coming out, someone even added my name to the list of people who accused him. I said, ‘No.’ Dekhiye, jahan jisne jo galti ki hai woh bolo (Look, whoever has made a mistake, call them out for that). Like I’m openly saying now that he abused me. But Sajid never tried any of those [sexual misconduct] things with me. So I will not say that about him."

Humshakals featured Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.