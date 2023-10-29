trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681755
NewsLifestylePeople
ESHA GUPTA

Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph In Sexy Body-Hugging Orange Dress, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure - See Pics

Esha Gupta has one again set the internet on fire with her hot photos. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph In Sexy Body-Hugging Orange Dress, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure - See Pics Esha Gupta has one again set the internet on fire with her hot photos.

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is known for her hourglass figure and high-end fashion taste. The stunner this time wore a sexy tangerine bodycon dress doling out major style inspo to fashion aficionados. Looking extremely hot, the leggy lass dropped some photos on her Instagram handle. 

Sharing her latest hot look, Esha captioned the post writing, "Saved You A Seat."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Donning a style body-hugging bodycon outfit, Esha opted for subtle makeup and smokey eyes. The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she flaunts her hot curves. No wonder, why Esha is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post is the proof. The actress once again managed to slay the look. 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Recently, Esha Gupta was spotted arriving at a theatre in Mumbai along with her friends. She was joined by Avneet Kaur and her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma. Esha looked stunning in an uber-cool outfit.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Esha dropped sizzling pictures in a gorgeous brown body-hugging dress, she posed for the cameras lying on the floor looking sexier than ever. The stunning outfit amplified her curves and the post is receiving a lot of love from the netizens. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

A few days back, the actress dropped another head-turning look on Instagram in a corset top and these took over the internet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. 

She also made much news for her performance in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 3' which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. In 'Aashram 3', Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?