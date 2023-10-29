Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph In Sexy Body-Hugging Orange Dress, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure - See Pics

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is known for her hourglass figure and high-end fashion taste. The stunner this time wore a sexy tangerine bodycon dress doling out major style inspo to fashion aficionados. Looking extremely hot, the leggy lass dropped some photos on her Instagram handle.

Sharing her latest hot look, Esha captioned the post writing, "Saved You A Seat."

Donning a style body-hugging bodycon outfit, Esha opted for subtle makeup and smokey eyes. The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she flaunts her hot curves. No wonder, why Esha is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post is the proof. The actress once again managed to slay the look.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Recently, Esha Gupta was spotted arriving at a theatre in Mumbai along with her friends. She was joined by Avneet Kaur and her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma. Esha looked stunning in an uber-cool outfit.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Esha dropped sizzling pictures in a gorgeous brown body-hugging dress, she posed for the cameras lying on the floor looking sexier than ever. The stunning outfit amplified her curves and the post is receiving a lot of love from the netizens.

A few days back, the actress dropped another head-turning look on Instagram in a corset top and these took over the internet.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

She also made much news for her performance in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 3' which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. In 'Aashram 3', Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby.