Esha Gupta shocks fans with a hot topless photo, internet has a meltdown!

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and an avid social media user. Often her bold and beautiful posts break the internet and send netizens into a meltdown. So, this time the sassy Esha went topless and left her fans stunned.

Esha Gupta dropped a hot topless photo of hers lying on the bed. The simmering picture she captioned as 'The Photograph'.

Many trolled her putting up such a picture online while others were left simply smitten. Take a look at some comments on her timeline.

Recently, she shared an update on social media about meeting Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The actress who is stationed in Abu Dhabi had a ‘fangirl’ moment as she was hosted by Nadal and his family. The actress says that this meeting will be special for his father - who apparently is a big fan of the tennis player.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha has a massive 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Her fans await her stunning posts regularly. However, she has often been trolled for her bold looks as well.