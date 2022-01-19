हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta shocks fans with a hot topless photo, internet has a meltdown!

Esha Gupta dropped a hot topless photo of hers lying on the bed. The simmering picture she captioned as 'The Photograph'. 

Esha Gupta shocks fans with a hot topless photo, internet has a meltdown!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and an avid social media user. Often her bold and beautiful posts break the internet and send netizens into a meltdown. So, this time the sassy Esha went topless and left her fans stunned. 

Esha Gupta dropped a hot topless photo of hers lying on the bed. The simmering picture she captioned as 'The Photograph'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Many trolled her putting up such a picture online while others were left simply smitten. Take a look at some comments on her timeline. 

Recently, she shared an update on social media about meeting Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The actress who is stationed in Abu Dhabi had a ‘fangirl’ moment as she was hosted by Nadal and his family. The actress says that this meeting will be special for his father - who apparently is a big fan of the tennis player.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha has a massive 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Her fans await her stunning posts regularly. However, she has often been trolled for her bold looks as well.  

 

