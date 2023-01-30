Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Level, Flaunts Her Hourglass Body, See Her Sizzling Photos

NEW DELHI: Actor Esha Gupta recently impressed everyone with her sizzling performance in Prakash Raj's 'Aashram 3'. The actor loves treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos on social media. And this time too, she left her fans gushing over her with her monochrome stills.

The actress successfully raised the temperature with her sizzling avatar. In the pictures, Esha was seen donning a bold body-hugging full-sleeves crop top that came with a plunging neckline. She teamed the top with a low-waist dhoti skirt. She rounded off her look with long diamond earrings and subtle make-up. She styled her tresses in loose curls and let them rest over one of her shoulders. Needless to say, Esha left her fans gasping for breath. The actor effortlessly soared mercury with her monochrome pictures. Take a look at her photos below:

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'.

Last year, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.