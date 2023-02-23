Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Level in Sultry Pics Flaunting her Cleavage, Fans Tag her as 'Indian Kylie Jenner'

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is known for her perfect and fit body. On Wednesday, the stunner shared her ravishing pictures on Instagram, and needless to say that fans are loving it. Esha looked drop-dead gorgeous in her 'too-hot-to-handle' pictures on Instagram wearing a revealing black outfit. Flaunting her cleavage, Esha can be seen dishing out the power fashion statement, in a long blazer atop gleaming sheer pants.

In the pictures, the subtle neckpiece became the highlight of her look. The actress gave out a sultry pose while sitting on a couch. She kept her hair loose as she channeled her inner boss lady. In the caption, Esha dropped an ice-cube emoji.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis, many tagged her as 'Desi Kylie Jenner.' One user commented, 'Confidence EG,' another wrote, 'another day, another slay Esha.' A third user called Esha 'Desi Kylie Jenner.' One more added, 'Pehli nazar me laga Kylie Jenner hai. Then I swipe and I realize it's Esha Gupta.'

This is not the first time when Esha has treated her fans with such wow pictures. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style. Fans flooded the comment section of this post with fire and heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'