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  • /Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Anupam Kher, Raza Murad pay tributes

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Anupam Kher, Raza Murad pay tributes

Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 96. Remembered for his lifelong commitment to social service and the RSS, his demise has drawn condolences from across the country.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Anupam Kher, Raza Murad pay tributes

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