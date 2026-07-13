He was a loyal Swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and discharged various significant responsibilities within the organization. His contributions towards social harmony, national interest, and the preservation of cultural values ​​will always be remembered. He played a pivotal role in the establishment and development of Agroha Dham, the historic capital of Maharaja Agrasen. He was among the key founders of Agroha Dham; thanks to his visionary outlook, the site gained a distinct identity not only at the national level but also internationally. He contributed significantly to its expansion and growth.