Mumbai: Nand Kishore Goenka, father of renowned industrialist and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, a senior social worker, and a dedicated Swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), passed away at his Mumbai residence at 12:30 PM on Monday. He was 96 years old. His demise has sent a wave of grief through the Essel family, social organizations, and thousands of people associated with Agroha Dham.
"Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva, and national service as RSS sayam sevak." Dr Subhash Chandra wrote.
Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak.— Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) July 13, 2026
Bollywood actor, director, and producer Anupam Kher took to social media to express his condolences. He wrote, "Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father Shri. Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti!"
Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father Shri. Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti! @subhashchandra https://t.co/uWMttJX9LD— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 13, 2026
Expressing his deep condolences, Bollywood actor Raza Murad said, "I am deeply saddened by the news. Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr Subhash Chandra is no more but the good work he has done for the nation and its citizens will always be remembered as his living legacy."
The mortal remains of Nand Kishore Goenka have been placed at his residence, 'A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive' in Mumbai, for final respects, where family members, friends, and well-wishers are paying their tributes. On Tuesday, July 14, his mortal remains will be brought to his ancestral city, Hisar (Haryana), via a chartered flight. Upon arrival in Hisar, the body will be kept at 'Goenka House, 166, Krishna Mandi' for public viewing.
The last rites of Nand Kishore Goenka will be performed in Hisar on July 15 (Wednesday) at 11:00 AM. His mortal remains will be consigned to the elements at the Goenka Udyan (Garden) located at Agroha Dham. It is noteworthy that the last rites of his wife were also performed at this same location.
Nand Kishore Goenka was born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Haryana. He lived his entire life embodying simplicity, service, traditional values, and social dedication. Although his family is counted among the country's leading industrial houses, he kept himself away from business activities and dedicated his life to social service, nation-building, and religious endeavors.
He was a loyal Swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and discharged various significant responsibilities within the organization. His contributions towards social harmony, national interest, and the preservation of cultural values will always be remembered. He played a pivotal role in the establishment and development of Agroha Dham, the historic capital of Maharaja Agrasen. He was among the key founders of Agroha Dham; thanks to his visionary outlook, the site gained a distinct identity not only at the national level but also internationally. He contributed significantly to its expansion and growth.
His contribution to the social, religious, and educational development of Hisar was also remarkable. He served as the Patron of the Shri Devi Bhavan Mandir Gaushala Trust, Hisar, and as the President and Patron of the Shri Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala. In the field of education, he served as the Chairman of Fatehchand Women's College and as the Patron of GNG Goenka School, Padav Chowk, Hisar. He worked tirelessly, particularly for the promotion of girls' education and the provision of quality education.
Service to cows was an integral part of his life. He promoted numerous initiatives related to cow protection and welfare, contributing consistently to this cause through various religious and social organizations.
The defining traits of his personality were his simplicity, humility, and approachable nature. He connected warmly with people from all walks of life and regarded service as the highest duty of life. His passing is a loss not only for the Essel family but also for the social, religious, educational, and intellectual spheres; the world has lost a figure who dedicated his life to service, values, and the public good. His life will forever remain a source of inspiration for future generations.
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