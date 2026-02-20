Euphoria actor Eric Dane loses battle to ALS, dies at 53

Washington DC: Actor Eric Dane, who is best known for his role as Dr Mark Sloan on 'Grey's Anatomy' and Cal Jacobs on 'Euphoria' passed away at the age of 53 on February 19, confirmed by his family, reported People.

Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2025. Euphoria

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received.

The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement from his family read as quoted by People.

Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane grew up in the Bay Area, attending Sequoia High School in Redwood City and San Mateo High School in San Mateo. After graduating from the latter, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, reported Variety.

In the 90s, the actor played bit parts on television series 'Saved by the Bell,' 'The Wonder Years,' 'Roseanne,' and 'Married... with Children' before landing the recurring role of Dr. Wyatt Cooper on 'Gideon's Crossing' in 2000. That same year, he made his film debut in Rich Cowan's 'The Basket.'

The other movie credits of the actor includes 'Zoe,' 'Duncan,' 'Jack & Jane,' 'Sol Goode,' 'Feast,' 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and 'Marley & Me.'

He also had a starring role in 'Open Water 2' and played Jason Dean for two seasons on The WB's 'Charmed.'

In 2005, he made his first guest appearance as Dr. Mark Sloan on a Season 2 episode of 'Grey's Anatomy.' His character was so well-received that he became a regular in the following season and remained so until he was written off in Season 8.

The actor later appeared in two Season 9 episodes and reprised the character once more, 19 years later, in the Season 17 episode 'Breathe.'

Throughout the 2010s, he appeared in the A&E television movie 'Wedding Wars' and the theatrical rom-com 'Valentine's Day.' He was a main cast member on Michael Bay's 'The Last Ship,' which ran on TNT from 2014 through 2019, reported Variety.

In 2019, he began playing Cal Jacobs, the secretly bisexual father of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), on HBO's "Euphoria," appearing in 12 episodes across the show's first two seasons. He reprised the role for the show's third season.

The final performances in Dane's career include roles in the films 'Borderline,' 'Into the Beautiful,' and 'Family Secrets' and the television series 'Wireless,' 'Countdown' and 'Kabul.'

After going public with his diagnosis, he became an advocate for others with ALS, working with I Am ALS on legislation and fundraising. The actor is survived by two daughters. (ANI)