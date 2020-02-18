हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma: Film industry seems like big high school drama

Evelyn Sharma was last seen on screen in "Saaho".

Evelyn Sharma: Film industry seems like big high school drama
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma says sometimes the film industry seems like a big high school drama.

"Sometimes the film industry seems like a big high school drama... Who knows who, whom are you friends with, and how do you get to sit with the cool kids," Evelyn said.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with "Love". She was then featured in the film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", and was later seen in movies like "Nautanki Saala", "Issaq" and "Yaariyan".

She also hosted her own travel show titled "Life Mein Ek Baar". In May 2015, she appeared in Devang Dholakia's "Kuch Kuch Locha Hai".

Evelyn was last seen on screen in "Saaho".

 

Tags:
Evelyn SharmaEvelyn Sharma movies
Next
Story

Lusting after Oscars won't help, US distributor might: Guneet Monga

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, February 18, 2020