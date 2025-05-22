Every Corner Of Cannes Shrieks Fashion Says Neha Pendse

Mumbai: Marathi and Hindi film and TV industry's renowned actress Neha Pendse has made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and said that every nook and corner of the French Riviera.

The actress, who gained widespread recognition with her roles in TV shows like 'May I Come In Madam?' and 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai', said "In all honesty Cannes Red carpet expects personality with fashion. The key is not to lose self in the sea of fashion.” She added: “Indeed it was a dream come true moment. It’s a plethora of the best of cinema and fashion coming together.

It's overwhelming.” The actress is over-the-moon as she gets to play a small part in the “big story”. Neha added: “Absolutely proud that I play my small part in the big story. It’s very overwhelming because everyone is displaying their best. Every nook in every corner of the entire Cannes screams fashion." The 40-year-old actress started her career as a child artist in the horror show Captain House in 1995, when she was ten years old.

She rose to prominence through notable roles in Hindi TV shows like Padosan and Hasratein. The actress stepped into the world of films in 1999 with an uncredited appearance in Daag: The Fire, followed by playing Sunny Deol's sibling in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin.

She gained recognition in the Marathi film industry during the late 2000s, starring in films like Agnividya and the family drama daily soap Bhagyalakshmi, portraying complex characters. Although she appeared in various Marathi films thereafter, including the fictional biopic Dusari Goshta, Premasathi Coming Suun, the inspirational drama Balkadu and the drama Natsamrat.

She tasted widespread success with her work in the sitcom May I Come In Madam? in 2016 and participated in Bigg Boss season 12. She also replaced Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! but left the show in 2022. She reprised her role in the second season of May I Come In Madam? from mid-2023 to 2024. It was in 2020, when she married businessman Shardul Singh Bayas.