Every minute of delay causing pain: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti requests early decision from Supreme Court for CBI probe

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged for an early decision from the Supreme Court in the pending hearing for a CBI probe into her late brother's death case. Shweta tweeted to say that the family has been "hopeful and patiently waiting" for the decision.

"Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR," Shweta tweeted on Tuesday.

Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020

Shweta, who stays in the US, has been constantly pressing for a CBI investigation. She has been vocal on social media and often shares memories of Sushant.

Last week, Shweta shared two posts demanding a CBI probe. She wrote, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput."

Another post by Shweta read, "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR."

She also ran the campaigns #WarriorsForSSR and #GlobalPrayersForSSR.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. Mumbai Police said that he died by suicide. The family has, however, suspected foul play. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, besides other offences.