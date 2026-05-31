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NewsEntertainmentPeople'Every single day, forever': Lara Dutta pens heartfelt tribute to late father
LARA DUTTA

'Every single day, forever': Lara Dutta pens heartfelt tribute to late father

 Actor Lara Dutta shared a touching Instagram tribute to her late father, retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander L.K. Dutta. 

|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Source: ANI
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'Every single day, forever': Lara Dutta pens heartfelt tribute to late father(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: Actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Saturday shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Wing Commander (retd) LK Dutta, expressing her grief through an emotional social media post.
 
A day before his death anniversary, Lara took to Instagram to post a touching photograph featuring herself, her father, and her daughter.
 
Alongside the image, she shared a deeply personal message that read, "DAD............... EVERY. SINGLE. DAY....... FOREVER."

 
 
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A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta's father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, passed away on May 31, 2025. A distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force, he was known to have been a strong influence in the actor's life and career.
 
On the work front, Lara was last seen in the political action drama 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', which premiered on JioCinema on April 25.

Also Read: Meet Aditi Govitrikar: India’s first Mrs World in 2001, trained physician and psychologist, who went viral after ‘Priyanka Chopra & Lara Dutta Got Cars and Flats, I Got Only a Bouquet’
 
Produced by Sphereorigins Multivision, the series features an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi and has received appreciation for its storyline.
 
The actor is also set to appear in several upcoming projects, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and the much-anticipated adaptation of 'Ramayana'. 

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