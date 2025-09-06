'Everyone Wants Risk-Free Films': Manoj Bajpayee On The Future Of Theatrical Cinema

The much-awaited Netflix thriller Inspector Zende is already creating waves with its dark, gripping narrative that explores the chilling psyche of serial killer Carl Bhojraj (played by Jim Sarbh) and the relentless pursuit led by Inspector Zende, portrayed by National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee.

While speaking about the project and the industry at large, Bajpayee recently made a striking observation about the current state of theatrical cinema. Appearing on The Right Angle With Sonal Kalra Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Bajpayee was asked about the ongoing OTT versus theatrical conversation and whether streaming stars now receive pay on par with big-screen actors.

The actor quipped, “I don’t get the money,” before adding on a more serious note: “Today, actors are also not getting paid, as they are being told that it’s risky to put in the money and there is a budget constraint. Even the ones who are releasing films in theatres are not getting paid. Everybody wants to make this a risk-free project.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bajpayee’s candid remarks shed light on a larger trend in Bollywood where financial caution often overshadows creative risk-taking, with studios preferring to hedge their bets rather than invest in bold, unconventional stories.

Manoj Bajpayee on Playing Inspector Zende

In a separate interview with IANS, Bajpayee spoke about what drew him to the character of Inspector Zende.

“What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.”

He further shared how meeting the real-life Zende impacted his portrayal: “Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse , the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”

About Inspector Zende

Set against the backdrop of 1970s and 80s Mumbai, the film follows Inspector Zende’s mission to track down the notorious “Swimsuit Killer” after his escape from Tihar Jail. Loosely inspired by true events, the story promises to be a tense cat-and-mouse chase filled with suspense, drama, and Mumbai’s raw, gritty energy.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak Godbole, Sachin Khedekar, Bhau Kadam, and Harish Dudhade. Inspector Zende is set to premiere on September 5 on Netflix, bringing one of Mumbai’s most riveting real-life crime stories to a global audience.