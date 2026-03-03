Advertisement
BRUCE CAMPBELL

'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell diagnosed with cancer, shares health update

Mar 03, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Trending Photos

'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell diagnosed with cancer, shares health update

Los Angeles: Actor Bruce Campbell, best known for his role in The Evil Dead, has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to X, Bruce informed his fans and followers about his health, saying the cancer is 'treatable' but not 'curable'.

"Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that - I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock - it was to me too," he wrote.

"The good news is, I'm not gonna go into any more detail. I'm posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie 'Ernie & Emma' this fall," Bruce added.

Concluding, he said, "That's about it. I'm not trying to enlist sympathy--or advice--I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!"

Campbell stars in and directs "Ernie & Emma," a road-trip comedy about a widowed pear salesman's journey to scatter his wife's ashes, as per Variety.

He first played Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead" in 1981, then returned for "Evil Dead II." Campbell serves as executive producer on the upcoming "Evil Dead Burn," due in theaters in June. 

