Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Reportedly Considering Defamation Lawsuit Against Coldplay After Viral Kiss Cam Moment

Washington: Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron could sue Chris Martin's Coldplay for defamation according to a Page Six report.

This came after an unexpected kiss cam moment from Coldplay's recent concert made global headlines, bringing the former CEO and HR exec's personal lives under fire.

In videos going viral on social media, Byron was seen sharing an intimate moment with the company's head of human resources, Kristin Cabot. In days after the incident, Byron resigned from his position amid growing backlash and an internal review from the Board of Directors.

According to a Page Six report, Byron can possibly sue Coldplay due to the massive fallout he suffered after the kiss cam fiasco with his former colleague.

Attorney Camron Dowlatshahi spoke to the outlet and shared, "If we are getting creative, a possible claim would be for defamation, specifically as it relates to Chris Martin characterising the two as having an 'affair.'"

During the concert, Martin passed a brief remark as the camera caught Byron and Cabot, jokingly stating, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The attorney went on to explain that Byron would need to prove that the singer's comments were defamatory and refute the "affair" claims, which he believes wasn't the case.

He also said that Byron will need to prove that Chris Martin knew about his innocence and "made the statement anyway with malice."

"None of those elements will be met, so any claim against Coldplay would be frivolous. I also very much doubt that Mr Byron would want further public scrutiny by bringing a borderline frivolous suit against the event organizers and/or Coldplay," he added.

Coldplay is yet to comment on the matter. As of now, both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have resigned from Astronomer, reported the New York Post.