Ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor introduced Instagram to Katrina Kaif

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif recently featured on Arbaaz Khan's talk show celebrity chat show 'Pinch' and made some startling revealations. The actress, who was a social media recluse initially made her smashing debut on Instagram sometime back and ever since there has been no looking back.

In the interview, she revealed that it was ex-boyfriend Ranbir who introduced her to the photo-sharing site. She said that Ranbir showed her how Instagram works.

Well, now that's an interesting bit of information for the fans.

Katrina has now aced her Insta game, so much so that she enjoys a massive 21.5 million followers on the social media platform. Her pictures and videos go viral in no time and often break the internet.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', a film starring superstar Salman Khan. Her on-screen pairing with Sallu Bhai is loved by the audiences, who are eagerly awaiting for this actioner to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well.