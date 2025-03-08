Ex-Lovers Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Hug At IIFA 2025: Fans Relive Geet-Aditya Magic, WATCH Video

Bollywood fans were in for a nostalgic treat as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor reunited at the IIFA 2025 event in Jaipur. The duo, best known for their iconic roles as Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met (2007), shared a heartwarming moment, exchanging light banter and even a warm hug.

The actors were present at the event for a special felicitation ceremony, alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan, who are hosting the grand awards night. The rare sight of Shahid and Kareena on stage together instantly sparked excitement among fans, who fondly remember their electrifying chemistry from the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Shahid, a key performer at IIFA 2025, is set to take the stage on March 9, while Kareena will pay a special tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, marking 100 years of his cinematic legacy.

This marks the first time the former co-stars have shared a stage since December 2024, when they attended their children’s school function. The last time they appeared together professionally was during the promotion of their 2016 film, Udta Punjab.

While their on-screen pairing remains unforgettable, Shahid and Kareena have moved on in their personal lives. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two children, Misha and Zain, while Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, and they have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh).

With this surprise reunion, Jab We Met fans can't help but hope for another onscreen collaboration between the beloved duo.