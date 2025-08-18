Ex-Miss Russia Runner-Up Kseniya Alexandrova Dies In Tragic Car Crash, 4 Months After Wedding
Kseniya Alexandrova, a former Miss Russia runner-up and Miss Universe Russia 2017 contestant, tragically passed away at the age of 30 after a severe car accident involving an elk.
New Delhi: Former beauty queen and model Kseniya Alexandrova has passed away just four months after her wedding. She died on August 12 in Tver Oblast, Russia.
According to the New York Post, the former Miss Russia 2017 first runner-up suffered severe brain injuries in a car accident, which ultimately led to her death.
(This is a developing story.)
