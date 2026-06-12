Ex-Mrs Kerala contestant Harsha Sunny arrested for smuggling weed worth Rs 11.82 crore: report

A 28-year-old model and former Mrs Kerala pageant runner-up, Harsha Sunny, was arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after Customs officials allegedly recovered over 11 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis from her baggage.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Sunny had arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok when she was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) based on passenger profiling and surveillance inputs.

Search Conducted Under NDPS Act

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Officials reportedly stopped her around 4 am on Thursday after her arrival. A personal search was conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, but no contraband was found on her person.

However, during a detailed examination of her checked luggage, officials claimed they discovered 12 vacuum-sealed packets hidden inside a trolley bag.

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Alleged Recovery of Hydroponic Weed

The packets allegedly contained green flowering and fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, suspected to be hydroponic marijuana (ganja). The substance reportedly tested positive using NDPS field testing kits, as per Customs officials.

Authorities stated that the seized consignment is valued at approximately Rs 11.82 crore in the illicit market.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

Following the seizure, Sunny was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before the NDPS court, which remanded her to judicial custody. The investigation remains at a preliminary stage.

Officials are now probing possible links to a wider smuggling network and examining her travel history, communication records, and the circumstances under which the baggage was handled.

Sunny has reportedly denied knowledge of the contents of the bag. Her defence claims she may have been misled by an acquaintance she met during her trip to Bangkok, who allegedly persuaded her to carry the luggage to India.

Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, representing Sunny, stated, as per Moneycontrol, that she was an unsuspecting traveller exploited by organised traffickers and had travelled to Bangkok for tourism and professional opportunities in modelling and nail art.

He further added that she had no awareness of any illegal contents inside the bag.

The Customs department continues to investigate the source of the consignment, the individuals involved in handing over the bag, and possible links to an organised trafficking network.